Waiting restrictions approved outside Barnsley school to tackle “inconsiderate and obstructive parking”

Barnsley Council’s cabinet considered a report at today’s meeting (May 18), which recommended the approval of a Traffic Regulation Order along the unnamed access road leading to Darton Primary School.

The report states that resident parking and parent drop off/pick up parking has “become an increasing problem immediately outside the school, and along the access road into the crossroad junction; to the extent that the whole area has become congested and obstructed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Council's cabinet considered a report at today's meeting (May 18), which recommended the approval of a Traffic Regulation Order along the unnamed access road leading to Darton Primary School

It adds that the area becomes “heavily congested” at school pick up and drop off times, and “overnight parking by residents results in footway parking andaccess obstruction.

“This significantly increase the risk of conflicts and collisions at the junction and effects visibility and access along the length of the unnamed access road to the school entrance.”

In a bid to tackle the issue, the TRO would mean no waiting at any time restrictions would be in force on Monday to Friday between 8.15am to 9.15am, and 2.45pm to 4.30pm.

Six objections to the scheme have been received, stating that residents “will have nowhere to park”, and one resident added that “this will make the road dangerous, especially for the school crossing patrol.”

Another objection adds that “the school has no knowledge of the proposals.”

One letter of support adds that the restrictions should be extended on to Station Road/Darton Lane.

However, the head of highways at BMBC writes in the report that the scheme has been developed “to address the illegal, inconsiderate and obstructive parking practices observed and reported to the council.

“Observations have also shown that the bus stop is obstructed, and the crossroad junction also suffered from inconsiderate and obstructive parking, restricting visibility, and preventing full and safe access/use of the access road and footways.

“Essentially, the purpose of the ‘public highway’ is to facilitate the passage of traffic and should not be relied on as a private parking area.

“No individual has a legal right to park on the public highway outside their property, nor should they have the expectation to do so.

“We are officially adding 20 meters of extra overnight parking space on the access road to ease residents parking issues.”

Councillor Chris Lamb, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transportation told the meeting: “At school pick up and drop off times and due to inconsiderate and obstructive parking the area becomes heavily congested, and obstruction of the public highway occurs.

“Overnight parking by residents resulted in footway parking and access obstruction.

“This significantly increases the risk of conflict and collisions at the junction, and affects visibility and access along the length of the unnamed access road.

“The proposed restrictions will formalise the existing road markings and enhance, protect and maintain visibility for motorists, pedestrians and other road users, and improve overall road safety for children and parents attending this school – and that has to be our primary concern.”

Councillor Sharon Howard, who represents Darton West, added: “I do know from social media that there’s quite a lot of conflict outside of this school by different road user groups and pedestrians.