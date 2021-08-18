£9.2m Barnsley ‘youth zone’ to create up to 70 new jobs

The youth zone, which is set to cost an estimated £9.2m, will be built on the site of a former electricity depot, between Schwabisch Gmund Way, Harborough Hill Road and Mottram Street.

Barnsley Youth Zone will run as an independent charity, and will open seven days a week, with activities on offer for young people aged eight to 19.

Barnsley Council will contribute £4.5 million towards construction costs, with ASOS contributing £1.2m to the project as its first corporate sponsor.

For a £5 annual membership, youngsters will have access to a sports hall, outdoor pitch, gym, boxing and martial arts room, a music room with recording studio, climbing walls, dance studio, teaching kitchen, and trained youth workers.

Youth charity OnSide, which will run the project, say the scheme will create up to 70 jobs.

Kathryn Morley, chief executive of OnSide said: “youth zones are inspiring places that provide opportunities, raise aspirations, enhance prospects and improve health and wellbeing for young people.

“We are delighted that Barnsley Council is supporting the development of Yorkshire’s first OnSide Youth Zone, alongside the generous support from ASOS as our first corporate partner.”Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We want the very best for our young people, and that’s why we and our partners are all investing in a state of the art youth facility and iconic hub which will benefit the health, wellbeing and development of all existing andfuture generations of young people in the borough while also complementing the wider regeneration of our inclusive town centre.

“Our vision is for Barnsley to be the place of possibilities, and the youth zone creates opportunities for young people to meet new people, make new friends, build positive relationships with supportive adults, all while learning new skills.”

Nick Beighton, CEO at ASOS, added: “We have a longstanding relationship with the people of Barnsley as the town’s largest private employer, and we’re thrilled to be able to give back to the community and support the work of OnSide.