Barnsley College rated “outstanding” by Ofsted

Inspectors who visited the college in March found that students ” demonstrate a very high standard of behaviour”, and praised leaders for having “very successfully maintained excellent standards of education”.

“They have invested in the college estate to enable students and apprentices to study in highly professional, up-to-date and aspirational learning environments,” adds the inspector report.

Barnsley College has been rated “outstanding” Ofsted - the first Further Education college in Yorkshire to achieve the grading under the new education inspection framework.

Inspectors add that staff help students get back on track swiftly if they have fallen behind with their assignment work, and students who may be struggling in their personal life “are carefully supported by staff to return to learning and improve their attendance”.

Yiannis Koursis, principal and chief executive of Barnsley College, said: “This fantastic accolade is a reflection of all the amazing work our staff, students and partners do every single day to transform the lives of our students and the Barnsley community.

“The inspectors saw first-hand the inspirational teaching, learning and support that takes places across the college and we are delighted that they recognised that our staff go above and beyond to give our students a truly outstanding learning experience.