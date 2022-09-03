Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous features - the Cutting Edge steel wall and cascades in Sheaf Square - have run dry again.

Passers-by were hoping it was just temporary when they walked past this morning and said they would be back to their glistening best as quickly as possible.

The drought in South Yorkshire appears to have caught up with the fountains at Sheffield station.

It comes after two years of the fountains being broken.

The fountains developed a ‘significant leak’ in 2019, which had to be investigated and repaired.

The job was hit by delays due to Covid, lengthy exploratory work, electrical faults and a wait for spare parts.

Finally, in February this year they got going again, prompting a flood of relief.

At the time, Sheffield City Walking Tour said on Twitter: “It’s good to see this important gateway to the city centre with the fountain working again. I often meet customers at the station and it is important to create a good impression.”