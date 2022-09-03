Outpouring of dismay as Sheffield railway station fountains run dry again
The drought in South Yorkshire appears to have caught up with the fountains at Sheffield station.
The famous features - the Cutting Edge steel wall and cascades in Sheaf Square - have run dry again.
Passers-by were hoping it was just temporary when they walked past this morning and said they would be back to their glistening best as quickly as possible.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield trams: Unconfirmed reports of fatalities as emergency services deal with serious incident
-
2
South Yorkshire tram trains suspended over ‘incidents’ at Parkgate and Tinsley tonight
-
3
Picture gallery - these are the 23 men South Yorkshire Police urgently want to trace right now
-
4
Cricket Inn Road: Police seal off Sheffield street and issue warning after collision in Wybourn
-
5
Marchwood Road Stannington: Hunt for snake on the loose on Sheffield street
It comes after two years of the fountains being broken.
The fountains developed a ‘significant leak’ in 2019, which had to be investigated and repaired.
The job was hit by delays due to Covid, lengthy exploratory work, electrical faults and a wait for spare parts.
Finally, in February this year they got going again, prompting a flood of relief.
At the time, Sheffield City Walking Tour said on Twitter: “It’s good to see this important gateway to the city centre with the fountain working again. I often meet customers at the station and it is important to create a good impression.”