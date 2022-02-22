The rare sight prompted photographer Steve Price, of stephenpricephotography.com, to make a special trip despite rain and wind.

The repairs were welcomed by businesses.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sight prompted photographer Steve Price to make a special trip despite rain and wind. stephenpricephotography.com @StevePPics

SheffCityWalkingTour said on Twitter: ‘It’s good to see this important gateway to the city centre with the fountain working again. I often meet customers at the station and it is important to create a good impression’.

BUSINESS NEWS: Former Gaumont cinema will be giant new leisure venue

In October, council leader Terry Fox said the fountains had developed a ‘significant leak’ in 2019 and had to be investigated and repaired.

The job was hit by delays due to Covid, lengthy exploratory work and electrical faults, he added, but the leak had been sorted and spare parts were due ‘very soon’.

In December Coun Mazher Iqbal said it would be a few more weeks.

The Cutting Edge is a stainless steel wall that separates Sheaf Square outside the station from busy Sheaf Street.