Almost 50 homes approved for Darton site

Barratt Homes was granted permission to build 48 houses on land off Coniston Avenue, made up of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses with eight apartments located in two blocks.

Two of the two-bed homes and eight of the one-bed apartments will be allocated as affordable housing.

Mark Jones from Barratt Homes told the meeting that the scheme will deliver “a number of social, economic and environmental benefits”, such as affordable homes, sustainable drainage, biodiversity net gain, education contributions, electric vehicle charging, sustainable travel incentives and a green space contribution.

A report by officers states that the development will generate 11 primary school places at £16,000 per pupil and eight secondary places at £16,000 per pupils, requiring a S106 contribution of £314,000.

Under a S106 agreement, £36,000 will be required towards sustainable travel, and £78,722 towards “youth and child facilities off site”.

Mr Jones added that the original plans were for 53 homes, but “in response to a range of comments from consultees during the application process”, the scheme was reduced to 48 homes.

According the report, 133 comments were received across two rounds of consultation during December 2021 and March 2022, “raising a variety of issues”.

Residents objected on the grounds of loss of greenspace, and say services such as doctors and dentists are “already stretched well beyond capacity”, and that the local schools are “full”.

Dr Mark Chamberlain, a member of the public, told the meeting that the scheme is a “profoundly unpopular proposal.”

“I appreciate that the council has obligations to central government in terms of providing housing.

“I respectfully remind the council that it has a much more direct obligation to the people who elected [them] – the people of Barnsley.

Mathew Smith, group leader of development control told the meeting that the homes meet separation distances and guidelines to neighbouring properties, and BMBC’s officers are “happy” with an ecology report

“There are no significant species on the site itself,” added Mr Smith, who told the meeting that he site would provide a “small biodiversity net gain”.