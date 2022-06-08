Development of 43 homes in Goldthorpe given green light

The homes will be built on a vacant plot of land to the east of the Aldi supermarket on Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe.

Access is off Barnsley Road, via a shared access with Aldi, according to a report to councillors.

The scheme will be made up of eight two-bed homes, 29 three-beds and two four-beds, along with four two-bed affordable units.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes will be built on a vacant plot of land to the east of the Aldi supermarket on Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe.

A S106 contribution of £256,000 to provide nine primary and seven secondary school places will be required from the developer.

A further £75,593 would be required for off-site green space provision, and £32,250 toward sustainable travel.

A 2.4m acoustic fence is also proposed where houses back on to the A635 or Aldi.

An attenuation pond is proposed, as well as “a small substation and pumping station”.

“Access is taken from a private section of entrance road serving the existing Aldi store,” adds the report.

“In order for the development to be acceptable in highways and planning terms, there is a need to bring this access forwards for adoption which may require remedial works.

“The applicant has also retained the more valuable habitats on site and maximised mitigation for habitats lost.

"On this basis the proposal is accepted to be sustainable development which is in compliance with the development plan."

During yesterday’s meeting at Barnsley Town Hall, Councillor Andrew Gillis asked if an archaeological survey had been carried out on the site.

“I know in the past they’ve found iron age settlements right back to the roundabout,” asked Coun Gillis.

Joe Jenkinson, head of planning and building control at Barnsley Council said: “When we took the local plan through, all the allocations for housing and employment was sent to South Yorkshire Archaeological Service.”

Mr Jenkinson added that where any potential archaeological interests were identified based on desktop analysis, BMBC would be required to “carry out further work” and impose planning conditions where necessary.