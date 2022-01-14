New River Island, TGI Fridays and Cruise designer wear set for Barnsley’s Glass Works

The clothing shop is set to open early this Spring, located next to TK Maxx on the ground floor of the shopping boulevard.

Frances Baker, property director of River Island said:“We are delighted to be bringing a new River Island store in Barnsley, our first in the town centre.

“The transformation of the retail core here has been really impressive and allows us to design a modern store that delivers the best shopping experience possible for our customers. We can’t wait to open”

The announcement comes after it was confirmed restaurant chain TGI Fridays will open a new branch next o the Superbowl.

Robert B. Cook, chief Executive of Fridays UK said:“We are very excited to be bringing our best ever menu alongside that iconic service and spirit of generosity of Fridays to Barnsley town centre.

“We have always felt the love and loyalty from our Yorkshire fans and can’t wait to spread that Fridays Feeling even further across the county.

“Sitting near Superbowl UK and Cineworld, we will be perfectly placed to bring that Fridays Feeling whether you’re out for a date, girls’ night or a family dinner.

High-end fashion lovers will also be able to get their fix in Barnsley, as Frasers Group prepares to open a Cruise store in The Glass Works before the summer.

Frasers Group, who had initially earmarked their 11,000 sq ft shop for their Flannels brand, have opted for their up-and-coming modern luxury retail brand, Cruise, with Barnsley set to host its flagship store in Yorkshire.

It boasts international fashion houses such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Armani, Boss, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Stone Island, Polo Ralph Lauren, and many more.

Councillor Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said:“We’re thrilled to be able to announce that River Island and Fridays have agreed to open in The Glass Works.

“They are two hugely popular brands that will continue to grow our retail and leisure offer and provide people with even more reasons to come and enjoy our town centre, as well as creating jobs and employment for Barnsley.

“We have real momentum right now and our new-look town centre has been buzzing since the opening of The Glass Works Square in September and was incredibly busy in the run up to Christmas.