New mayor of Barnsley welcomed at Town Hall ceremony – and reveals aims for the role

For the last year, Coun Tattersall has acted as deputy mayor for retiring mayor, Councillor Caroline Makinson.

Coun Tattersall, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the role of mayor for my hometown.

“The role is an honour and privilege, and I will do my absolute best to fulfil my mayoral responsibilities.

Councillor Sarah-Jane Tattersall was welcomed as the borough’s new mayor for 2022-23 during a ceremony at Barnsley Town Hall

“I will continue my commitment to keeping people safe and well and to supporting and strengthening our wonderful communities.

“I’ve decided that my mayoral theme for the year will be to ‘Educate, Inspire and Deliver’ as I feel that now, more than ever, we need to support our young generations who have been so badly affected by the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to offering support in any way I can and want to shine a light on all the positives that we’re achieving as we come back stronger from the pandemic.

“I’m also grateful to have the opportunity to carry out charity work and raise money for my chosen charities and hope to make them both proud. I am extremely passionate about my work, I love the people and borough of Barnsley and am very much looking forward to the year ahead.”

At the ceremony, retiring mayor, Coun Caroline Makinson and her husband and consort, were thanked for their hard work and commitment over the last 19 months where they have championed the borough through a pandemic.

In recognition of the council’s appreciation, they were presented with replicas of their medallions attached to the chain of office for 2021-22.

Coun Makinson will continue her role as Royston’s councillor where she’ll remain in office until at least 2024.

Coun Makinson said: “I am so grateful and honoured to have not only been the Mayor of Barnsley for seven months during 2020-21 due to my delayed start, but to have the opportunity to continue my role for 2021-22.

“This enabled me to carry out all the duties and opportunities I was unable to fulfil during the pandemic.

“It’s fair to say my role as mayor has been a privilege and a challenge in equal measures! However, this last year has been wonderful to finally meet people face to face and I’ve had the privilege of representing Barnsley at many events, ranging from Freedom of the borough and our 50th year twinning anniversary to attending local coffee mornings and community events.

“I’m also delighted to have been able to raise such a lot of money for two wonderful charities and despite the restrictions the pandemic played on fundraising I was delighted to award both my chosen charities, Beacon SY and Hey! Let’s talk (formerly TADs) with a cheque for £4,410.84 last week. Last year I raised £3,137.50 for each charity so that’s a total of £7,548.34 over the 19 month period.