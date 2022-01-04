Jack’s, on Kilner Way, has provided valuable support to charities in 2021 thanks to the Community Food Connection Scheme.

Nationally throughout 2021, it redistributed enough food to provide over 37,652 meals to people who need it most across the UK, including thousands across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Jack’s Supermarket, on Kilner Way, supported Sheffield Young Carers in celebration of National Carers Week, by providing a selection of healthy drinks, snacks and toys for young carers in the community to enjoy

The scheme is managed by food poverty charity FareShare and linked the Sheffield supermarket with local charities and community groups across the city to redistribute surplus food that had been left at the end of the day to ensure that none of this leftover food goes to waste.

As well as this food redistribution scheme, the firm has also actively helped the community with its Jack’s Supports Initiative. This scheme allows local community groups and charities to apply to receive funding and grants.

Since Jack’s Supports launched, it has received 700 applicants of which 575 groups have been given £218,900 in total. The scheme will continue into 2022.

Mark Hill, store manager at Jack’s Sheffield, said: “We have been working with FareShare for a couple of years now to reduce food waste, and help those who might be struggling to make ends meet. We’ve also been running the Jack’s Supports Scheme for around three years.

Jack’s supermarket, on Kilner Way, donated a selection of treats to Burngreave Foodbank