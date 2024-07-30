Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fourteen new council flats are set to be built on a former garage site at East Dene, which has become a hotspot for fly-tipping.

It is hoped that the new homes, which will be built on the council-owned land, will go some way to alleviate high demand for council properties, with more than 7,000 households currently waiting for a home.

East Dene is home to the highest number of existing council properties in the borough – but RMBC says it is also losing the highest percentage of homes through the Right to Buy scheme.

The properties on Far Lane will be low-rise flats, as analysis revealed that bids for one and two-bed flats in East Dene exceed the borough’s average, and have the lowest turnover rates.

The apartments will each have their own direct access, with no internal communal areas.