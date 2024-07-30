New council flats to be built on old garage site which has become fly tipping hotspot
It is hoped that the new homes, which will be built on the council-owned land, will go some way to alleviate high demand for council properties, with more than 7,000 households currently waiting for a home.
East Dene is home to the highest number of existing council properties in the borough – but RMBC says it is also losing the highest percentage of homes through the Right to Buy scheme.
The properties on Far Lane will be low-rise flats, as analysis revealed that bids for one and two-bed flats in East Dene exceed the borough’s average, and have the lowest turnover rates.
The apartments will each have their own direct access, with no internal communal areas.
During yesterday’s cabinet meeting, in which the plans were signed off, councillor Sarah Allen said that the scheme would help address demand for council properties.
