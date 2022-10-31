More parking restrictions planned for Sheffield street where emergency vehicles get blocked

Council officers said £12,000 needed to be approved at a finance sub committee meeting next week for work considering a range of measures to prevent congested parking in Fulwood including extending double yellow lines on Brookhouse Hill and creating a restricted zone on Ivy Cottage Lane.

In a report prepared for the meeting, they said: “Currently double parking is causing obstructions for residents and emergency vehicles at Brookhouse Hill, causing safety issues for pedestrians, including those with children and prams, having to navigate between parked vehicles.

“The aim of this project is to look at introducing parking restrictions to prevent obstructive parking and as well as providing designated disabled parking bays on Ivy Cottage Lane.”

Feasibility works are set to be undertaken and are likely to include: extending the current double yellow lines up to Whiteley Lane, providing two standard parking spaces, creating designated disabled bays on Ivy Cottage Lane, increasing road width at the bridge to allow for more door opening space and creating a restricted zone on Ivy Cottage Lane.

Officers said such measures would improve safety and may have a positive impact on the way people choose to travel.

The finance sub committee meeting will take place on Monday, November 7 from 2 pm.

The full agenda and link to watch the live webcast can be found here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=649&MId=8310

Highways changes

Councillors are currently trialling a range of traffic measures called active neighbourhoods in Walkely and Crookes, and Nether Edge.