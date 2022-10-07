Cheapest council car parks in Sheffield city centre if you’re driving into town
The cost of living crisis has hit Sheffielders and everyone in the country hard, with prices soaring across food, energy, fuel and other essentials.
Here we take a look at the cheapest council run car park options in the city centre.
Wicker Lane
Prices: 80p for two hours up to £3.20 for 12 and a half hours on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm.
Number of bays: 16 plus one disabled
Postcode: S3 8HQ
Windrush Way
Prices: 90p per hour or £3.60 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.
Number of bays: 36
Postcode: S3 8JU
Stanley Lane
Prices: 90p per hour or £3.60 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.
Number of bays: 20 plus one disabled
Postcode: S3 8HF
Ebenezer Street
Prices: 90p per hour or £3.60 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.
Number of bays: 15 plus one disabled
Postcode: S3 8SR
Trinity Street
Prices: 90p per hour or £3.60 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.
Number of bays: 12 plus one disabled
Postcode: S3 7AJ
Copper Street 1, 2 and 3
Prices: 90p per hour or £7.25 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.
Number of bays: 12
Postcode: S3 7AG
For full details of all council car parks, visit: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parking/city-centre-car-parking