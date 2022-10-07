Cheapest council car parks in Sheffield city centre if you’re driving into town

Here we take a look at the cheapest council run car park options in the city centre.

Wicker Lane

Prices: 80p for two hours up to £3.20 for 12 and a half hours on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm.

The cost of living crisis has hit Sheffielders and everyone in the country hard, with prices soaring across food, energy, fuel and other essentials.

Number of bays: 16 plus one disabled

Postcode: S3 8HQ

Windrush Way

Prices: 90p per hour or £3.60 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.

Number of bays: 36

Postcode: S3 8JU

Stanley Lane

Prices: 90p per hour or £3.60 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.

Number of bays: 20 plus one disabled

Postcode: S3 8HF

Ebenezer Street

Prices: 90p per hour or £3.60 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.

Number of bays: 15 plus one disabled

Postcode: S3 8SR

Trinity Street

Prices: 90p per hour or £3.60 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.

Number of bays: 12 plus one disabled

Postcode: S3 7AJ

Copper Street 1, 2 and 3

Prices: 90p per hour or £7.25 all day on Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8.30pm and 50p per hour on Sunday between 8am and 8.30pm.

Number of bays: 12

Postcode: S3 7AG