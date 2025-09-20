Burger giant McDonald’s has submitted another planning application for a restaurant in Sheffield after withdrawing its first application after objections.

The scheme, a new application after a previous application was withdrawn after concerns raised locally, comes with a number of changes.

An artists impression shows how the planned London Road McDonalds would look. Picture: Lichfields | Lichfields

A previous application for a restaurant on the site was due to have been considered by Sheffield Council's planning and highways committee on July 22, with members recommended to refuse planning permission due to concerns over its close proximity to schools.

The plans were withdrawn.

But in a planning statement now lodged with the latest application, which also includes artists’ impressions of the scheme, planning consultants Lichfields state: “The nearest mainstream secondary school to the application site is Willow Park School located 1.6km walking distance to the north-east, i.e. well beyond a 400m walking distance.

“Lowfield Primary School is located c. 230m to the north-east of the site.

“While this is within a 400m walking distance, it can be expected that children who attend primary school will generally be accompanied to and from school. Likewise, those using local green spaces are also likely to be accompanied by adults.”

It adds: “Kenwood Academy (Broadfield) and Kenwood Academy (Moncrieffe Road) are located c. 850m and c. 900m from the site, respectively. Notwithstanding that they are beyond a 400m walking distance from the site, both of these are special educational schools. As special educational facilities to which students do not travel independently, students will be accompanied by responsible adults who will be able to make informed decisions about children’s dietary choices.”

How the London Road McDonalds could look. Picture: Lichfields | Lichfields

It also states that the scheme has been updated since the submission of a pre-application advice request and McDonald’s has sought to address matters raised by Sheffield Council and deliver an improved scheme.

An updated community consultation statement said the changes can be summarised as:

> The restaurant format has been changed, with the scheme now having a narrower, longer footprint, which can be positioned in the part of the site at the lowest risk of flooding.

> The total external area of the proposed restaurant has been reduced from 377 sqm to 309 sqm.

> The proposed drive-thru lane has been moved so it is not in a floodplain.

> A landscaping scheme has been bought in at the site boundaries to make it look nicer from London Road.

Also, the building would now be in red brick to better fit in with other properties.

It is now proposed that 25 parking spaces will be provided, including three accessible bays, two electrical vehicle charging bays and two grill bays.

And a pedestrian link to Chippinghouse Road is now proposed

Bosses say the scheme will create 95 new full and part time jobs once the restaurant is operational.

The reported added: “The applicant remains committed to listening to, and working with, key stakeholders and the local community throughout the planning and construction process.”

A Sheffield Council planning department report into the previous plan had described fears that a restaurant on London Road at Heeley Bottom would be within easy reach of schools and ‘locations where young people congregate’, and that there was already evidence a ‘concentration of similar uses’ locally was harming their health.

It had stated: "Given the well-established links between obesity, unhealthy food choice and deprivation, and the proximity to places where young people would congregate, the proposal would not promote healthy eating and would likely exacerbate existing health inequalities within the surrounding catchment area.

"The proposal is within easy walking distance of schools and locations where young people congregate, it is not within a defined shopping centre, and there is evidence that a concentration of similar uses is having an adverse impact on health in the locality.”