Matt Fitzpatrick US Open: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Sheffield golfer made country proud

The 27-year-old celebrated a dream come true after holding his nerve to win his first major title, in the 122nd US Open, carding a closing 68 at Brookline to finish six under par, a shot ahead of playing partner Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Mr Johnson paid tribute to the Hallamshire Golf Club member on social media this morning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Matt Fitzpatrick has made the whole country proud, after the Sheffield golfer won the US Open.. Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

He said: “Huge congratulations to @MattFitz94 on winning the @usopengolf.

“You have made the city of Sheffield and indeed the whole country incredibly proud.”

Matt said after winning the event: “The feeling’s out of this world. It is so cliché, but it’s stuff you dream of as a kid.

“It’s what you grow up dreaming of winning and I’ve worked so hard for such a long time.”

