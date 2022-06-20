Matt Fitzpatrick US Open: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Sheffield golfer made country proud

The 27-year-old celebrated a dream come true after holding his nerve to win his first major title, in the 122nd US Open, carding a closing 68 at Brookline to finish six under par, a shot ahead of playing partner Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Mr Johnson paid tribute to the Hallamshire Golf Club member on social media this morning.
He said: “Huge congratulations to @MattFitz94 on winning the @usopengolf.
“You have made the city of Sheffield and indeed the whole country incredibly proud.”
Matt said after winning the event: “The feeling’s out of this world. It is so cliché, but it’s stuff you dream of as a kid.
“It’s what you grow up dreaming of winning and I’ve worked so hard for such a long time.”