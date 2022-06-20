He is the new US Open champion – but what do we know about golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, Sheffield’s latest sporting superstar?
Former Tapton School pupil Matt was born and raised in Sheffield.
He was born to parents Russell and Susan Fitzpatrick on September 1, 1994.
As well as golf, he also used to play football. He played for Hallam Rangers in the Sheffield Junior Sunday League.
As a teenager, he completed his A levels in geography, history and PE at Tapton school in Crosspool.
He was already a talented golfer during his time at the school, and was a member of the junior section of the Hallamshire Golf Club on Redmires Road.
He is 5ft 10 ins tall.
Matt hit the headlines in 2012, when he won the Boys Amateur Championship, a top tournament in the UK.
Then in 2013 he brought the US Amateur Championship title back to England for the first time in 102 years, following in the footsteps of names including Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. Harold Hilton had been the last English winner of the tournament back in 1911.
Following that success he attended Northwestern University in America.
He made his professional golf debut at the 2014 Irish Open at Fota Island Resort in Cork, finishing joint 29th.
He is now based both in Sheffield and Jupiter, Florida, United States.
He had his first professional tournament win on October 11, 2015, winning the British Masters.
His younger brother Alex is also a successful golfer, and played in the 2019 Walker Cup.
Matt frequently competed in Dan Walker’s celebrity golf events at Hallamshire Golf Club, for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
He is a well known football fan, and supporter of Sheffield United. He had had a season ticket with his family at Bramall Lane for many years.
He had his initials engraved in red and white on the back of his clubs
During a visit to Bramall Lane after he had become known as a successful golfer, he was presented with a United home shirt with Fitzpatrick and number 11 on the back.
He presented one of his clubs to the club for a display commemorating United's famous and celebrity fans.