The 27-year-old, who shot 68 in a near-perfect display of tee-to-green golf, beat off stern challenges from Will Zalatoris and two-time Major champion Scottie Scheffler to enter the Major pantheon, a win that coupled as his first win on US soil.
“It's what you grow up dreaming of,” he said. “It's something I've worked so hard for for such a long time. I've got to give myself credit: I had so much patience today.
“I said to [caddie] Billy [Foster], if I can hit 18 greens today I'd like to think I've got a good chance. I nearly did it. I just played so solid all day.
“There was a monkey on my back trying to win over here, all they ever talked about was that. To do it with a Major, my first win? There’s nothing better.”
His clutch bunker shot is an instant classic and followed a putt on 13 that set him on his way to a famous win.
“If there was one shot that I’ve struggled with this year, it’s a fairway bunker shot,” Fitzpatrick continued.
“My ability sort of took over and it’s one of the best shots I’ve hit, all-time. When I saw it leave the sand and I felt the strike, wow, I couldn’t have been happier.
“It’s absolutely unbelievable. It’s 10 times better than even I thought it would feel and for all the hard work I’ve put in over the years, to see it pay off like that is special.”