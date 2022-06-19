The 27-year-old, who shot 68 in a near-perfect display of tee-to-green golf, beat off stern challenges from Will Zalatoris and two-time Major champion Scottie Scheffler to enter the Major pantheon, a win that coupled as his first win on US soil.

“It's what you grow up dreaming of,” he said. “It's something I've worked so hard for for such a long time. I've got to give myself credit: I had so much patience today.

“I said to [caddie] Billy [Foster], if I can hit 18 greens today I'd like to think I've got a good chance. I nearly did it. I just played so solid all day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Matt Fitzpatrick (C) of England is congratulated on his victory by brother Alex Fitzpatrick (3rd L) as he walks off the 18th green during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“There was a monkey on my back trying to win over here, all they ever talked about was that. To do it with a Major, my first win? There’s nothing better.”

His clutch bunker shot is an instant classic and followed a putt on 13 that set him on his way to a famous win.

“If there was one shot that I’ve struggled with this year, it’s a fairway bunker shot,” Fitzpatrick continued.

“My ability sort of took over and it’s one of the best shots I’ve hit, all-time. When I saw it leave the sand and I felt the strike, wow, I couldn’t have been happier.