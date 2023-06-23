There will be no Lowedges Festival in Greenhill Park this year – and readers have shared their views on the news.

The Star recently revealed that the popular outdoor event, which has been held during August for over 10 years, will not take place this year, after the main organiser went into semi-retirement after over a decade of taking on the project each year.

In reaction to the news on our Facebook page many readers paid tribute to the dedicated community volunteers like Stephen Rich, the secretary of the Lowedges Community Festival Group, with others suggesting that money that Sheffield Council is getting from the controversial Clean Air Zone should be used to fund it.

Ash Camshaft said: “Use some of the CAZ stealth tax money for a better use.”

Readers have shared their views on the news that the Lowedges Festival will not happen this year. Pictured is the 2016 festival, at Greenhill Park.

Angela Greenwood said: “Local festivals are mainly run by the same dedicated volunteers who just want to put on a great community event each year and are finding it harder and harder to do each year due to new rules, more paperwork and less people offering to help. So a big thank you to those who have and continue to spend hours of your own time organising your local events, it’s hard work!”

Michael Mason said: “Totally agree with all you said. A lot of older volunteers in lots of groups are not being replaced.

“The organisation of these events take so much time and effort from volunteers, many of whom are of senior years, as well as help, if any, from councils. The logistics of handling large numbers of people, health and safety, first aid, parking and stewarding not to mention insurances etc make it difficult. Our carnival at Ridgeway suffered the same. Became unmanageable.”

Samantha Cronshaw said simply: “Such a shame.”

The Lowedges Festival, which takes place at Greenhill Park, traditionally attracts as many as 15,000 visitors every year during August, but organisers say it will not happen this summer. Now there are proposals put forward by local councillors to hold a public meeting to try and find a way to bring it back for 2024 and beyond.