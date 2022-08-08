The event will be opened by Sheffield’s Man with A Pram John Burkhill – who has raised almost £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support – at Greenhill Park on Sunday, August 14, from noon to 5pm.

Organiser Steve Rich said: “It's our biggest event with nearly 20 rides (and) inflatables all free, plus axe archers, and free entry.

“With Sheffield's biggest classic car show, plus the incredible bands and singers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors enjoying the festival

“We hope to attract in excess of 15,000 visitors – all free, it costs nearly £30, 000 to put on, it's gigantic, and we feel this is a once in a lifetime offer.

“We should be okay for 2023, but it will be less, we think as times are getting harder, so come along and enjoy.”

He added: “There is no on site parking, but there's loads of room if you park sensibly on the estate.

“There's blue badge parking on site free, and free disabled and normal toilets on site.

Part of Lowedges festival

“Thanks to everyone for the fundraising help. Come along and enjoy.”

The festival, which has been going since 2009, had to be postponed for two years due to restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

This year boasts numerous rides, attractions, and stalls including a car boot sale.

There’s also a medieval, living history re-enactment group.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh.

Plus there will be musical performances from several reggae and SKA bands including Eneta and Sharon, Irie White and one of Sheffield's best reggae and ska bands PJs One Drop.

Steve said "We’ve had to work even harder this year to ensure that the festival will go ahead, and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped make this happen. Especially Louise Haigh MP who has supported me in securing funding bids.”

For more information visit www.lowedgesfestival.co.uk

One of many dancers attending Festival

Smiles at Lowedges Festival