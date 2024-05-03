Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local elections in Barnsley have concluded, with very few seats changing hands - but the few that did tell an interesting story.

Labour have maintained their majority, holding 16 seats, gaining one and losing one, across Barnsley’s 21 wards.

That single gain, in Penistone East, was a seat previously held by Conservative John Wilson, who did not run for election today.

The change means there is now only one Conservative councillor in Barnsley, Robert Barnard, in the same ward.

Stephanie Peacock, Labour MP for Barnsley East, said of the results today: “It is incredibly encouraging as we look forward to the general election.

“The council has done a really good job in running the council in really difficult circumstances over the last decade, and I think the results today reflect that.”

Barnsley Town Hall

The other seat that changed hands was a Lib Dem gain, by Steve Bullcock, in Dodworth Ward.

The seat was held by Labour, but had been vacant since December.

Steve Bullcock, who has run for election twice previously, said: “I have seen the town improve but I would like to see the same in Kingstone.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Most of the seats which remained in Labour’s hands saw the incumbent councillor re-elected to the same seat.

There were two changes, as Coun Nicola Sumner left Rockingham ward to take up a seat in Central, and Coun Dorothy Coates left Dearne South for North East Ward.

The make up of the council, including the 21 seats contested today and the 42 which were not up for election, is as follows:

45 Labour

9 Liberal Democrats

2 Independent

1 Conservative