Sheffield Labour have extended their lead over the Liberal Democrats in Sheffield City Council following a big day at this year’s local election.

Prior to today, one of the main questions was whether the Liberal Democrats could get back into “power” and have the most seats at Sheffield town hall.

It was a massive day for Sheffield Labour - but not enough to put them ahead as the majority party.

However, Labour have had a massive day and gained six seats with the other parties mostly defending theirs.

Sheffield Labour will be happy to win Birley, Park and Arbourthourne, Southey, Graves Park, Stocksbridge and Upper Don, Walkley and defend their seats elsewhere - except in Darnall where a pro-Palestine independent candidate Qais Al-Ahdal won with a big majority.

The Liberal Democrats - who as did The Green Party had a lot of seats to defend this year - will still be the second largest party at Sheffield City Council but the deficit is now not one or two councillors like it was.

The Green Party will be happy to defend their seats and gain Ecclesall.

For more analysis, Julia Armstrong from The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) will submit a piece shortly.

What are the results of the Local Elections 2024 in Sheffield?

Here are the results from the Local Elections 2024 in Sheffield:

Park & Arbourthorne

Richard Blyth The Conservative Party 467

Mia Drazaic Labour Party 1607

Jack Jeffery Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 153 Ann Kingdom Liberal Democrats 273

Annie Stoker Social Democratic Party 175

Billie Turner Green Party 486

LAB GAIN

Birley

David Crownshaw Independent 647

Matthew Dwyer Labour Party 1520

Willis Marshall Liberal Democrats 288

Andrea Ugolini Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 49 Steven Winstone The Conservative Party 378

Alan Yearsley Green Party 308

LAB GAIN

Burngreave

Mustafa Ahmed Green Party 894

Hollie Buisson Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 119 James Ellwood Liberal Democrats 302

Mohammad Nisar Independent 612

Safiya Saeed Labour Party 1780

Alma Thule The Conservative Party 241

LAB HOLD

Shiregreen & Brightside

Rachel Barker Liberal Democrats 180

Roger Barnsley The Conservative Party 434

Tracy Booker Independent 202

Joe Gilbert Green Party 387

Patricia Prystupa Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 77

Mark Rusling Labour and Co-operative Party 1547

LAB HOLD

City

Ashish Bhandari The Conservative Party 162

Shelley Cockayne Liberal Democrats 141

Thomas Evans Labour Party 901

Douglas Johnson Green Party 1362

Maddie Rooney Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 86

GREEN HOLD

Richmond

David Barker Labour Party 1728

Luke Hunt Green Party 339

Brian Kus Reform UK 502

Adil Mohammed Liberal Democrats 124

Christine Saunders The Conservative Party 401

Sue Statter Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 124

LAB HOLD

Manor Castle

Seun Ajao The Conservative Party 308

Elle Dodd Labour and Co-operative Party 1881

Ruth Flagg-Abbey Green Party 603

Craig Judson Independent 175

Stephanie Kenning Liberal Democrats 170

Alistair Tice Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 128

LAB HOLD

Woodhouse

Jack Carrington Independent 272

Joshua Crapper Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 89

Charles Edwardson Liberal Democrats 195

Mary Love The Conservative Party 453

Hannah Nicklin Green Party 311

Mick Rooney Labour and Co-operative Party 1810

LAB HOLD

Southey

Tony Damms Independent 318

Kevin Grum Liberal Democrats 196

Andrew Hards Green Party 376

Harry Lomas Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 99

Gareth Slater Labour Party 1438

Andrew Smith The Conservative Party 319

LAB GAIN

East Ecclesfield

Rebecca Fryer Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 99

Bridget Kelly Labour and Co-operative Party 1705

Kevin Mahoney The Conservative Party 475

Rosie Trevillion Green Party 271

Alan Woodcock Liberal Democrats 1906

LIBDEM HOLD

Broomhill & Sharrow Vale

Edward Boyle TUSC 137

Abdiaziz Ducaleh Labour and Co-operative Party 1951

Patrick Gilbert Liberal Democrats 355

Brian Holmshaw Green Party 2963

Joanne Lowe The Conservative Party 278

Mike Pomranz Independent 126

GREEN HOLD

Stannington

Lewis Blake Dagnall Labour and Co-operative Party 1589

Chris Bragg Green Party 692

Isaac Howarth The Conservative Party 521

Robert Simpson Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 110

Richard Williams Liberal Democrats 1959

LIBDEM HOLD

Dore & Totley

Rebecca Atkinson Liberal Democrats 3283

Luke Brownbill Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 56 Sam Savory Labour Party 1390

Zoe Steane The Conservative Party 879

Bex Winter Green Party 796

LIBDEM HOLD

Crookes & Crosspool

Jordan Barry Liberal Democrats 2188

Joseph Hibbert Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 77 Oscar Idle Green Party 972

Ruth Milsom Labour and Co-operative Party 3310

Marina Round The Conservative Party 305

LAB HOLD

Mosborough

Jonny Dixon Liberal Democrats 1523

Tony Downing Labour Party 2035

Eve Millward The Conservative Party 415

Rory Smith Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 28

Julie White Green Party 150

LAB HOLD

Hillsborough

Patricia Barnsley The Conservative Party 363

Leah Byatt Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 118 Christine Gilligan Kubo Green Party 2726

John Hartley Heritage Party 126

Chris Lynch Liberal Democrats 213

Bren Twomey Labour Party 1763

GREEN HOLD

Gleadless Valley

Bethany Chesire Labour and Co-operative Party 1607

Brett Colk The Conservative Party 281

Alexi Dimond Green Party 2462

John Dryden Liberal Democrats 238

Simon Jenkins Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 132

GREEN HOLD

Graves Park

Thomas Atkin-Whiters Green Party 1043

Liam Ball Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 126

Rob Bannister Labour Party 1954

Chris Garratt The Conservative Party 396

Tariq Zaman Liberal Democrats 1856

LAB GAIN

Fulwood

Sue Alston Liberal Democrats 2952

John Bunn Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 78

Winko Kyaw Oo Labour Party 1610

Judith Rutnam Green Party 975

Thomas Wilson The Conservative Party 506

LIBDEM HOLD

Stocksbridge & Upper Don

Susan Davidson Liberal Democrats 397

Matthew Dixon The Conservative Party 1341

Mark Whittaker Labour Party 2399

David Willington Green Party 607

Claire Wraith Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 95

LAB GAIN

West Ecclesfield

Kathy Aston Green Party 288

Tom Blandford Labour and Co-operative Party 1584

Scott Darby The Conservative Party 465

Christie Littlewood Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 112

Ann Whitaker Liberal Democrats 1662

LIBDEM HOLD

Walkley

Isabelle France TUSC 166

Tim Grindley Heritage Party 132

Dylan Lewis-Creser Green Party 1782

Liam Neilson The Conservative Party 296

Alex Purvis LibDems 322

Ben Ughetti Communist Party of Britain 69

John Wright Labour and Co-operative Party 2789

LAB GAIN

Firth Park

Fran Belbin Labour and Co-operative Party 1585

Nikki Belfield Labour and Co-operative Party 1605

John Booker Independent 201

Michael Brown Liberal Democrats 202

Brendon Colk The Conservative Party 310

Aliou Diallo The Conservative Party 184

Joanna Hall Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 185

Colin McCulloch Green Party 381

Eamonn Ward Green Party 438

Julia Wright Liberal Democrats 222

LAB HOLD (2X)

Beauchief & Greenhill

Gill Black Green Party 574

Claire Newman Heritage Party 104

Hafeas Rehman Labour Party 1446

Anne Smith The Conservative Party 396

Daniel Smith Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 81

Sophie Thornton Liberal Democrats 1937

LIBDEM HOLD

Beighton

Lisa Banes Labour Party 1353

Shirley Clayton The Conservative Party 579

Mark Dixie Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 83

Stewart Kemp Green Party 255

Ann Woolhouse Liberal Democrats 1355

LIBDEM HOLD

Darnall

Qais Al-Ahdal Independent 2402

Joydu Al-Mahfuz Green Party 311

Sajid Ghafur Labour Party 1223

Muzafar Rahman The Conservative Party 207

Philip Winn Liberal Democrats 394

IND GAIN

Ecclesall

Roger Davison Liberal Democrats 2751

Noah Eden Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 74

Peter Gilbert Green Party 3147

Lisa Markham Labour Party 1915

Gordan Millward The Conservative Party 453

GREEN GAIN

NE & Sharrow

John Westley Chapman The Conservative Party 253

Bridget Gilbert TUSC 172

Derek Martin Labour and Co-operative Party 2549

Nasar Raoof Liberal Democrats 501

Maroof Raouf Green Party 2662

Fayyaz Shah Ji Independent 381