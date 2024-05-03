Local Elections Sheffield 2024: Labour are clearly the largest party after gaining six new seats
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield Labour have extended their lead over the Liberal Democrats in Sheffield City Council following a big day at this year’s local election.
Prior to today, one of the main questions was whether the Liberal Democrats could get back into “power” and have the most seats at Sheffield town hall.
However, Labour have had a massive day and gained six seats with the other parties mostly defending theirs.
Sheffield Labour will be happy to win Birley, Park and Arbourthourne, Southey, Graves Park, Stocksbridge and Upper Don, Walkley and defend their seats elsewhere - except in Darnall where a pro-Palestine independent candidate Qais Al-Ahdal won with a big majority.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered straight to your inbox.
The Liberal Democrats - who as did The Green Party had a lot of seats to defend this year - will still be the second largest party at Sheffield City Council but the deficit is now not one or two councillors like it was.
The Green Party will be happy to defend their seats and gain Ecclesall.
For more analysis, Julia Armstrong from The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) will submit a piece shortly.
What are the results of the Local Elections 2024 in Sheffield?
Here are the results from the Local Elections 2024 in Sheffield:
Park & Arbourthorne
Richard Blyth The Conservative Party 467
Mia Drazaic Labour Party 1607
Jack Jeffery Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 153 Ann Kingdom Liberal Democrats 273
Annie Stoker Social Democratic Party 175
Billie Turner Green Party 486
LAB GAIN
Birley
David Crownshaw Independent 647
Matthew Dwyer Labour Party 1520
Willis Marshall Liberal Democrats 288
Andrea Ugolini Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 49 Steven Winstone The Conservative Party 378
Alan Yearsley Green Party 308
LAB GAIN
Burngreave
Mustafa Ahmed Green Party 894
Hollie Buisson Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 119 James Ellwood Liberal Democrats 302
Mohammad Nisar Independent 612
Safiya Saeed Labour Party 1780
Alma Thule The Conservative Party 241
LAB HOLD
Shiregreen & Brightside
Rachel Barker Liberal Democrats 180
Roger Barnsley The Conservative Party 434
Tracy Booker Independent 202
Joe Gilbert Green Party 387
Patricia Prystupa Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 77
Mark Rusling Labour and Co-operative Party 1547
LAB HOLD
City
Ashish Bhandari The Conservative Party 162
Shelley Cockayne Liberal Democrats 141
Thomas Evans Labour Party 901
Douglas Johnson Green Party 1362
Maddie Rooney Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 86
GREEN HOLD
Richmond
David Barker Labour Party 1728
Luke Hunt Green Party 339
Brian Kus Reform UK 502
Adil Mohammed Liberal Democrats 124
Christine Saunders The Conservative Party 401
Sue Statter Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 124
LAB HOLD
Manor Castle
Seun Ajao The Conservative Party 308
Elle Dodd Labour and Co-operative Party 1881
Ruth Flagg-Abbey Green Party 603
Craig Judson Independent 175
Stephanie Kenning Liberal Democrats 170
Alistair Tice Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 128
LAB HOLD
Woodhouse
Jack Carrington Independent 272
Joshua Crapper Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 89
Charles Edwardson Liberal Democrats 195
Mary Love The Conservative Party 453
Hannah Nicklin Green Party 311
Mick Rooney Labour and Co-operative Party 1810
LAB HOLD
Southey
Tony Damms Independent 318
Kevin Grum Liberal Democrats 196
Andrew Hards Green Party 376
Harry Lomas Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 99
Gareth Slater Labour Party 1438
Andrew Smith The Conservative Party 319
LAB GAIN
East Ecclesfield
Rebecca Fryer Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 99
Bridget Kelly Labour and Co-operative Party 1705
Kevin Mahoney The Conservative Party 475
Rosie Trevillion Green Party 271
Alan Woodcock Liberal Democrats 1906
LIBDEM HOLD
Broomhill & Sharrow Vale
Edward Boyle TUSC 137
Abdiaziz Ducaleh Labour and Co-operative Party 1951
Patrick Gilbert Liberal Democrats 355
Brian Holmshaw Green Party 2963
Joanne Lowe The Conservative Party 278
Mike Pomranz Independent 126
GREEN HOLD
Stannington
Lewis Blake Dagnall Labour and Co-operative Party 1589
Chris Bragg Green Party 692
Isaac Howarth The Conservative Party 521
Robert Simpson Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 110
Richard Williams Liberal Democrats 1959
LIBDEM HOLD
Dore & Totley
Rebecca Atkinson Liberal Democrats 3283
Luke Brownbill Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 56 Sam Savory Labour Party 1390
Zoe Steane The Conservative Party 879
Bex Winter Green Party 796
LIBDEM HOLD
Crookes & Crosspool
Jordan Barry Liberal Democrats 2188
Joseph Hibbert Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 77 Oscar Idle Green Party 972
Ruth Milsom Labour and Co-operative Party 3310
Marina Round The Conservative Party 305
LAB HOLD
Mosborough
Jonny Dixon Liberal Democrats 1523
Tony Downing Labour Party 2035
Eve Millward The Conservative Party 415
Rory Smith Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 28
Julie White Green Party 150
LAB HOLD
Hillsborough
Patricia Barnsley The Conservative Party 363
Leah Byatt Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 118 Christine Gilligan Kubo Green Party 2726
John Hartley Heritage Party 126
Chris Lynch Liberal Democrats 213
Bren Twomey Labour Party 1763
GREEN HOLD
Gleadless Valley
Bethany Chesire Labour and Co-operative Party 1607
Brett Colk The Conservative Party 281
Alexi Dimond Green Party 2462
John Dryden Liberal Democrats 238
Simon Jenkins Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 132
GREEN HOLD
Graves Park
Thomas Atkin-Whiters Green Party 1043
Liam Ball Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 126
Rob Bannister Labour Party 1954
Chris Garratt The Conservative Party 396
Tariq Zaman Liberal Democrats 1856
LAB GAIN
Fulwood
Sue Alston Liberal Democrats 2952
John Bunn Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 78
Winko Kyaw Oo Labour Party 1610
Judith Rutnam Green Party 975
Thomas Wilson The Conservative Party 506
LIBDEM HOLD
Stocksbridge & Upper Don
Susan Davidson Liberal Democrats 397
Matthew Dixon The Conservative Party 1341
Mark Whittaker Labour Party 2399
David Willington Green Party 607
Claire Wraith Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 95
LAB GAIN
West Ecclesfield
Kathy Aston Green Party 288
Tom Blandford Labour and Co-operative Party 1584
Scott Darby The Conservative Party 465
Christie Littlewood Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 112
Ann Whitaker Liberal Democrats 1662
LIBDEM HOLD
Walkley
Isabelle France TUSC 166
Tim Grindley Heritage Party 132
Dylan Lewis-Creser Green Party 1782
Liam Neilson The Conservative Party 296
Alex Purvis LibDems 322
Ben Ughetti Communist Party of Britain 69
John Wright Labour and Co-operative Party 2789
LAB GAIN
Firth Park
Fran Belbin Labour and Co-operative Party 1585
Nikki Belfield Labour and Co-operative Party 1605
John Booker Independent 201
Michael Brown Liberal Democrats 202
Brendon Colk The Conservative Party 310
Aliou Diallo The Conservative Party 184
Joanna Hall Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 185
Colin McCulloch Green Party 381
Eamonn Ward Green Party 438
Julia Wright Liberal Democrats 222
LAB HOLD (2X)
Beauchief & Greenhill
Gill Black Green Party 574
Claire Newman Heritage Party 104
Hafeas Rehman Labour Party 1446
Anne Smith The Conservative Party 396
Daniel Smith Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 81
Sophie Thornton Liberal Democrats 1937
LIBDEM HOLD
Beighton
Lisa Banes Labour Party 1353
Shirley Clayton The Conservative Party 579
Mark Dixie Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 83
Stewart Kemp Green Party 255
Ann Woolhouse Liberal Democrats 1355
LIBDEM HOLD
Darnall
Qais Al-Ahdal Independent 2402
Joydu Al-Mahfuz Green Party 311
Sajid Ghafur Labour Party 1223
Muzafar Rahman The Conservative Party 207
Philip Winn Liberal Democrats 394
IND GAIN
Ecclesall
Roger Davison Liberal Democrats 2751
Noah Eden Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 74
Peter Gilbert Green Party 3147
Lisa Markham Labour Party 1915
Gordan Millward The Conservative Party 453
GREEN GAIN
NE & Sharrow
John Westley Chapman The Conservative Party 253
Bridget Gilbert TUSC 172
Derek Martin Labour and Co-operative Party 2549
Nasar Raoof Liberal Democrats 501
Maroof Raouf Green Party 2662
Fayyaz Shah Ji Independent 381
GREEN HOLD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.