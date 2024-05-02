Simon Harris to make first visit to Belfast since appointment as taoiseach

Taoiseach Simon Harris will meet Stormont leaders during his visit to Belfast on Friday

Mr Harris, who became taoiseach on April 9, is expected to discuss developments in Northern Ireland since the restoration of its political institutions in February, as well as areas of common interest and potential opportunities for all-island co-operation.

He will be formally greeted at Parliament Buildings by the Speaker of the Assembly Edwin Poots, before he has bilateral meetings with Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP.

Mr Harris will also hold a working lunch with key business stakeholders in Northern Ireland.

He will later be hosted by The Duncairn arts centre where the focus will be on the achievements in reconciliation and community development work of the 174 Trust, through disability, arts, women and pre-school groups.

Its projects have been recipients of the Reconciliation Fund and Shared Island Creative Ireland programmes of the Government of Ireland.