Labour’s Oliver Coppard has been re-elected as Mayor of South Yorkshire following the 2024 local elections.

With 138,611 votes, Mr Coppard beat out competitors from the Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, Green Party and Social Democratic Party to win a second term as Mayor.

Following his initial election as Mayor in 2022, a fresh mayoral race was declared just two years into his four-year term following the decision to combine the offices of Mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner.

Oliver Coppard at the launch of his re-election campaign earlier this year.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails 27.6 per cent of people eligible voters across South Yorkshire took part in the election. The South Yorkshire Mayor office represents residents across Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster.

In the final months before the elections on May 2, which saw Labour extend their advantages in Sheffield and Rotherham, whilst maintaining their huge majority in Barnsley, Mr Coppard finally oversaw his long-awaited plan to bring the Sheffield Supertram back into public ownership.

Mr Coppard’s victory was announced following a count at Sheffield Town Hall on Saturday.