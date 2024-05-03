Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Green Party in Sheffield have as many councillors as they started off with this morning and this is something their leader described as a “successful day”.

The Greens will still have 14 councillors in Sheffield Town Hall after losing Walkley to Labour but winning in Ecclesall (and beating the Liberal Democrats).

Cllr Douglas Johnson, the leader of the Green Party in Sheffield, said it was a “really successful day” for his group.

He said: “You've got to remember, this is when the Greens were defending a record number of seats, so we’re really proud to hold our own. We started off with 14 councillors and we've got 14 councillors now.

“That is despite all the attacks from all sides and it’s really good to see that people are supporting the Greens in the way the Greens are supporting the community.

“There are some really important issues (truth and integrity), and we’re trying to address those.

“We know that elections are times when people can say things that are frankly untrue - we do try to hold the line because it’s an important part of the democracy.”

He added winning Ecclesall was “massive” as there was a huge turnout.

He said in Peter Gilbert, the Greens (and the council) will have a fresh face, someone “who is really energetic” and someone who grew up in the area.