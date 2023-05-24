News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

King Edward VII Sheffield: Parents hopeful new Ofsted inspection will see academy plan axed

Parents at a Sheffield school fighting ‘forced’ academisation are celebrating after Ofsted returned for a fresh inspection.​​​​​​​
By David Walsh
Published 24th May 2023, 18:05 BST

Officials arrived at King Edward VII School, which has sites in Broomhill and Crosspool, for a one-day 'monitoring visit' on Tuesday. But it then turned into a two-day inspection, which parents believe could see it regraded. And if it gets a ‘good’ or above this time, they are hopeful the academisation order could be halted.

King Ted’s is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield. It was downgraded from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’ by the education watchdog after a visit in September. The shock result led to it being lined up by the Department for Education to become an academy and join a multi-academy trust. Parents, who are campaigning against the plan, say the new inspection is potentially good news.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parent Emma Wilkinson said: “The school has been asking Ofsted to come back, and regrading might be a way to prevent forced academisation. My understanding is that if it gets a ‘good’ or above there is a precedent that the Secretary of State could stop it. It’s happened elsewhere, it does give us hope.”

Most Popular
Protesters at a rally at Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy.Protesters at a rally at Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy.
Protesters at a rally at Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy.

The ‘full graded inspection’ also means 554 parent views would be taken into account, she added. Some 90 per cent said their child is happy at the school, 89 per cent would recommend it and 91 per cent of children said they feel safe there.

Emma added: “It’s hard to get too excited before we hear the outcome. But this is potentially really positive.”

Headteacher Linda Gooden sent an email about the Ofsted inspection thanking students for their 'amazing conduct' on Tuesday and announcing they would be returning for a full day on Wednesday, when they would be on both sites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: "It is really important that the inspectors see our school at its absolute best because we know it’s a really good school and we want them to see this."

King Edward VII School is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield.King Edward VII School is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield.
King Edward VII School is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield.

And she said it would be 'really fantastic' if pupils could bring their equipment, display great behaviour and conduct, arrive on time, engage and focus on learning, follow the dress code and be prepared to about your positive experiences, 'as you usually do'.