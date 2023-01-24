A number of parents have spoken out against a Sheffield secondary school's ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating, saying it 'does not reflect the school we know'.

Inspectors voiced concerns in their report about safeguarding at the school, which it is understood relate to upper school pupils being allowed to leave the grounds at lunchtime, and about bullying, saying a ‘significant minority’ of pupils would ‘hesitate to pass on concerns about bullying’.

The school has now shared some of the messages of support it has received from parents, while one parent has contacted The Star directly to say she is ‘devastated’ about the report and what it means for the school.

King Edward VII School in Sheffield has shared some of the messages of support it says it has received from parents after it was rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted. The school has said it was 'completely shocked' by a number of the judgements in the report, which it attempted unsuccessfully to contest

The school said one parent, whose views it said were echoed by many others, had told it: “The Ofsted report does not reflect the school we know, value and trust. Our children and young people are safe in this school. Our children and young people are happy and thrive in King Edward VII School.” Another parent, it said, had messaged to say: “We have confidence in the school, its leaders and staff. We do not recognise the school portrayed in the Ofsted report.”

Other comments it shared with The Star included one from a parent with three children at the school, who called it an ‘outstanding school’, adding ‘there is no other school in the city I would want my children to be’. Another parent, it said, had messaged to ‘offer my overwhelming support and appreciation for KES and its amazing staff’, while a third reportedly said ‘your senior leadership team, the teaching and support staff and the board of governors continue to have my full confidence and support’.

One parent who asked not to be named, contacted The Star directly to say: “I was devastated to hear the news about about King Edwards. The school has a long history in our community. The thought that people who don't fully understand what makes the school tick will be responsible for deciding its future is terrifying. Though my work I know just how differently some schools are run. As parents we are told we have choice in education, but today that promise feels like a lie.”

Ofsted’s website states that when a local authority-maintained school in England is rated ‘inadequate’ it is issued by the Education Secretary with an academy order and will then become a sponsored academy. Ofsted adds: “We will not usually monitor the school unless there are safeguarding concerns or there is a delay in the school becoming a sponsored academy.”

