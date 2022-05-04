According to the figures, as of March 21, 280 council properties stood empty in Rotherham- around 1.4 per cent percent of the council’s 20,000 homes.

The data also revealed that he number of people at risk of homelessness seeking help from RMBC fell 25 per cent – from 704 in 2018/19 to 524 in 2020/21.

As of March 21, there were also 101 households in self – contained temporary accommodation, and 84 households accommodated in hotels.

Paul Walsh, Rotherham Council’s acting assistant director for housing, said that the 10 vacant properties which had been empty for between six months and two years are now ready for letting.

Mr Walsh said: “At any given time, a small proportion of the Council’s 20,000 homes will be empty when tenants move out or pass away, until new tenants take occupancy.

“Some of these properties will require works to bring them back up to standard before new householders can take residency.

“This may be simply because of wear and tear, damage from previous occupants, or sometimes because previous tenants have not wanted works to take place while they were living there.

“I’m pleased to be able to say that all the properties that had been empty for more than six months at the time of your FOI are now ready for letting and prospective tenants are being contacted accordingly.

“All empty properties are brought up to the Council’s lettable standard as quickly as possible before being offered for re-letting. There are currently 162 properties undergoing works to bring them back up to lettable standard and 140 properties ready for re-letting.