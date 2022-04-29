Have your say on Rotherham Town centre gardens plan

Riverside Gardens will form a gateway to the Forge Island leisure development and wider town centre.

The scheme was funded following a successful bid to the government’s Future High Streets Fund, to allow RMBC to transform an underused car park into a “vibrant new park”.

The proposals include landscaped terraces, accessible routes from Market Street and Domine Lane, a play space for children and a riverside walk along the River Don.

There will also be new seating for visitors to stop and enjoy the view.

The scheme extends to Market Street and Domine Lane, with a prime focus on pedestrian access along and into Riverside Gardens.

With the pedestrianisation of Domine Lane, the aim is to form an entrance leading to Riverside Gardens and Forge Island from the town centre.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “Riverside Gardens will provide a great gateway into Forge Island but will also be a destination in its own right.

“This scheme is a key part of the Town Centre Masterplan and will complement other public realm work across the town centre as we seek to ensure the area is something the whole town can be proud of.”

The Forge Island leisure development will include a boutique cinema, a Travelodge hotel, restaurants, and bars .

You can view and comment on the plans online now until May 15 at www.rotherhamtowncentre.co.uk/riverside-gardens