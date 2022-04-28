Rotherham Council offers £500 grants for community Jubilee celebrations

Criteria is in place for groups who wish to apply -the events must take place in the borough of Rotherham over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend from June 2-5.

An RMBC spokesperson said: “If you have been thinking about getting involved and hosting your own celebration to mark this milestone for the Queen, these grants are designed to support you and your community to do so in your own way.

“It might be a community picnic, a Jubilee parade, or something a little more unconventional.

Rotherham Council is offering community groups grants of up to £500 for celebration events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this summer.

“Grants can help you pay for venue hire, covering catering costs, support you to spread the word about your event or cover logistical costs like PA equipment or traffic management.