‘It’s shocking’ – Labour MPs Ed Miliband and Rosie Winterton call on government to intervene on Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure fears

Airport bosses said that despite a growth in the number of flights and commercial passenger numbers, DSA has ‘never achieved the critical mass required to become profitable’.

They added that the situation was made worse by the announcement from airline Wizz Air that they would be pulling out of DSA – leaving TUI as the only one base carrier based in South Yorkshire.

The impact of Covid-19 and environmental factors were also taken into consideration for the strategic review.

Doncaster Labour MPs Ed Miliband and Rosie Winterton have said the decision to potentially close DSA is 'shocking'.

Both Miliband and Winterton said the government’s plan of ‘levelling up’ was a ‘different reality’ in Doncaster from the impending closure of the airport and called on ministers to engage with bosses on how to save the site.

They added that the airport site will also play a big role of ‘pioneering technology ‘for a net zero future’ and the green economy.

“The news that the airport’s future is under review will be very difficult and shocking news for the hundreds of workers who rely on it for employment.

“It is also a significant issue for the competitiveness of our city and region as a whole.

“It would also put at risk plans being developed to put the airport at the centre of pioneering the technology for a net zero future, which is essential.

“Government has a big responsibility here because it appears to be, once again, talking about a case of ‘levelling up’ but a very different reality.

“Having neglected the needs of aviation and its workers during the pandemic, the government needs to engage with Peel holdings to see if there is a viable future for the airport, including on the crucial issue of the rail link from Doncaster station to the airport.

“As local labour MPs, we will play our part with the Doncaster and South Yorkshire mayors to fight for families, our city and our region.”