Watchdog asked to release report into South Yorkshire Police's handling of grooming

South Yorkshire‘s Mayor has asked the police watchdog to release its findings of its investigation into South Yorkhire Police’s handling of child sexual exloitation and grooming in Rotherham.

Oliver Coppard has asked the Independent Office for Police Conduct to share its report with him after Channel 4 News spoke to those involved with the probe - the watchdog’s second largest ever, which took years to complete and ended with few sanctions against any officers. No police officer was ever sacked.

It was launched after Professor Alexis Jay’s report into CSE in Rotherham concluded in August 2014 that 1,400 girls in South Yorkshire were abused while those in authority failed to act. Political and police failings were identified.

In response, the IOPC launched Operation Linden to establish where the police had failed.

Two whistleblowers who worked on that investigation told Channel 4 News the probe into what went wrong was itself a failure.

They claim they were “actively discouraged from working up the chain trying to find out what had gone on.”

The IOPC disputes the claim.

It says 91 investigations within Operation Linden were carried out thoroughly and all lines of enquiry explored by up to 50 IOPC staff.

During the seven-year investigation, 265 separate allegations made by 51 complainants were investigated, 44 of whom were survivors of abuse and exploitation.

Approximately 1,000 statements were taken and 4,000 investigative actions undertaken.

“It’s completely inaccurate to suggest that investigators were told not to investigate senior South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers – there was a dedicated investigation within Operation Linden which was focused solely on senior officers within the force and, had we found any indication of corruption, it would have been rigorously pursued,” an IOPC spokesperson said.

In a statement on social media on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Mayor Coppard said: “Those whistleblowers have raised questions.

“To date that report has never been shared with me or with the public. I have written to the IOPC asking for them to now share that report with me, so that my team may begin to understand the nature and veracity of those concerns about the IOPC, on behalf of the communities of South Yorkshire.”

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority confirmed this week they had not yet received a response to the Mayor’s letter.

But today (January 21, 2025), the IOPC confirmed the watchdog is “considering” the Mayor’s request and would respond “as soon as we can”.

In response to the Channel 4 News story, an IOPC spokesperson said: “Our priority from the very start of Operation Linden was always the welfare of the survivors, who showed incredible bravery in coming forward and throughout the whole process.

“Many of the survivors we spoke to made it clear they wanted primarily to see meaningful changes to policing that meant other people wouldn’t have to suffer in the way they did.

“And there was no attempt to bury that report. Like the other investigation reports, it could not be published due to the very personal information and data included within it. That is why we produced one overarching report, published in 2022, detailing our findings and recommendations.

“We concluded that SYP failed to protect vulnerable children and young people at that time and to recognise the scale of the offending and effectively tackle it. We found systemic issues including failures in leadership, lack of professional curiosity, cultural issues and gaps in skills and training. The force acknowledged past failings and the focus needs to be on learning from those mistakes.

“Where individual failings were identified they have been addressed, but our role is to investigate – we do not make the decision on sanctions. Of the 47 officers investigated, we found eight had a case to answer for misconduct and six for gross misconduct. In many cases, officers had retired and, due to the legislation, could not face disciplinary proceedings, the passage of time also had an impact on the evidence that was able to be gathered.

“All of our 13 recommendations – aimed at ensuring others did not have to go through the same experiences - were accepted by South Yorkshire Police as well as the National Police Chief’s Council, Law Commission and the College of Policing.

“One recommendation, accepted by the Law Commission, was for a review of the laws surrounding offences committed by young people who are being groomed or exploited to reduce the impact on their futures.

“Operation Linden resulted in actions to improve the way survivors are treated when they report child sexual abuse and exploitation, and ensure police officers are better equipped to investigate these horrific offences. This is something survivors consistently told us they wanted to see.

"We are extremely concerned about the inaccurate allegations made by two former IOPC employees to Channel 4 news and understand the impact this will have had on survivors and complainants.

"Following Channel 4's report, we will respond to any complaints raised as a priority. On Friday 17 January we offered to meet with one of the complainants and will be happy to have further meetings with survivors and complainants to discuss the issues made in the programme. Throughout Operation Linden, the welfare of survivors has been our priority and this will continue."