Three men have appeared in court in Sheffield accusing of raping teenage girls.

The men appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with a number of offences investigated by officers from the National Crime Agency's ‘Operation Stovewood’.

Basharat Dad, aged 40 and formerly of Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, has been charged with 13 counts of rape, four offences of trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation and one offence of false imprisonment.

Nasser Dad, 44 and formerly of Cranworth Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, has been charged with two counts of rape.

Both are remanded in custody.

Reza Tavakoli, 54 and formerly of Rotherham, now living in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, has been charged with one offence of rape and one of false imprisonment.

He has been bailed.

All the offences are alleged to have happened in the Rotherham area between March 2004 and December 2009, and involved two female victims who were aged between 13 and 16-years-old at the time.

All three men will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, February 17.