A national inquiry into grooming gangs and the failings of authorities is needed to ‘restore faith in our safeguarding systems’, Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has said.

Champion, who has long campaigned on behalf of child sexual abuse victims, made a number of recommendations to the government yesterday (January 13, 2025).

She said in a statement: “Having worked widely with victims and survivors, and frontline professionals, I have long believed that we need to fully understand the nature of this crime and the failures in the response of public bodies if we are to truly protect children.

“It is clear that nothing less than a national inquiry into the failings of those in authority to both prevent, and be accountable for their failings, in relation to grooming gangs will restore the faith in our safeguarding systems.”

Sarah Champion MP, who represented Rotherham, has said a national inquiry is the only way to restore faith in safeguarding systems.

The Rotherham MP’s stance differs from that from many within the Labour ranks. Her calls for an inquiry came alongside four other recommendations she believes should take place concurrently.

She said the government should also implement the recommendations of Professor Alexis Jay, author of the Jay Report; perform a “national audit” into the scale of the grooming gangs problem; examine the motivations of grooming gangs; and review existing laws in place to protect children and prosecute abusers.

Champion’s calls add pressure to Keir Starmer’s government, who have insisted they are not definitively ruling out an inquiry, but believe it would only delay action on the issue.

Sarah Champion MP has long campaigned on sexual abuse against women and children.

Her position differs significantly from that of Jake Richards MP, who respresents neighbouring Rother Valley, and Councillor Chris Read, the Labour leader of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC).

Richards, who was elected an MP for the first time in 2024, appeared on the BBC’s politics live programme on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, amid inquiry calls from Conservative and Reform UK leaders.

He told the panel: “I agree that this issue of child sexual exploitation is a huge one and one that needs to be tackled.

Jake Richards, Labour MP for Rother Valley, has said he believes “now is the time for action”.

“In 2022, when the Conservatives were in power, there was a big review into this. Six million pieces of evidence; hundreds, thousands of witnesses gave evidence to that and 20 recommendations were made.

“How much progress was made on those recommendations under the Conservatives? Nil progress. Now, in my view, the job of the government is to get on with those recommendations, put them in place and let’s take action to stop these heinous and horrible crimes taking place anymore.”

The Rother Valley MP worked as a barrister in child protection law before being elected to parliament. He wrote on social media that his experience means he knows the system fails children “too often”.

Rotherham has been back in the news following calls for a national grooming gangs inquiry. | National World

He added: “Now is the time for action. Another seven years of delay, requiring victims to give evidence once more, requiring public bodies to prepare representation, is, in my view, not the best option for justice to prevail and children to be protected.”

Coun Chris Read spoke with The Star at length on the issue. He said he was “deeply dubious” another inquiry would uncover anything we didn’t already know about grooming gangs in the town.

He added: “We chose to commission the Jay Report to ensure children are better protected in future. For the last 10 years in this job, it has been my life’s work to keep vulnerable children and families safe.

Leader of Rotherham Council Chris Read has said he is “angry” at right-wing figures using child sexual abuse for a “political advantage”.

“I know that we have kept families and children safe and protected them from this.”

Like Coun Read, Sarah Champion did criticise Reform UK MPs for politicising child sexual abuse.

The calls for fresh inquiries have created clear dividing lines in national politics, after billionaire Elon Musk began tweeting about grooming gangs in the UK.

Keir Starmer’s government has said it wants to get on with implementing recommendations from the Jay Report and Independent Inquiry for Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

Labour have said the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which was debated on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, would provide additional protections for children.

The Conservatives tabled an amendment, which would have killed the bill, demanding a national inquiry.

That amendment, which would not have forced the government into an inquiry and was branded as “bandwagon jumping” by ministers, was defeated in the House of Commons.