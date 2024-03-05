'I will support you': Sheffield music legend Martyn Ware backs Jeremy Corbyn in Nigel Farage 'defamation' case
The Sheffield music legend and former Human League member, Martyn Ware, has offered his backing to Jeremy Corbyn after the politician announced he was beginning civil proceedings against GB News presenter, Nigel Farage.
Corbyn, the MP for Islington North and former leader of the Labour Party, announced on X, formerly Twitter, of his intention to begin proceedings against Farage.
He wrote: "I have asked my lawyers to take the first steps in commencing legal proceedings against Nigel Farage, following a highly defamatory statement about me.
"We are a movement for peace - and we cannot stand by and let these disgusting and malicious lies go unchallenged."
Corbyn's post was in reference to comments Nigel Farage made on GB News and prompted a flurry of responses from followers, including Sheffield-born music legend, Martyn Ware.
In a simple and straightforward response, liked nearly 200 times, Mr Ware wrote: "I will support you."
The 67-year-old found fame as a founding member of The Human League, before leaving the band to create another successful group in Heaven 17.
He was born and grew up in Sheffield and is an alumnus of King Edward VII School in S10, which boasts an impressive list of former pupils from Emily Maitlis, Joe Elliott, Philip Oakey.
The University of Sheffield awarded Mr Ware with an Honourary Doctorate in 2022.