Infirmary Road Sheffield: Police confirm death of man in flats and arrest of woman
Detectives in Sheffield are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in flats in the city last week.
Emergency services were called to Infirmary Road on Wednesday, February 28 following reports of the death of a man in his 60s.
Police spent the rest of the week at the flats looking into the circumstances surrounding the death and arrested a woman on suspicion of assault.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Enquires are underway after the body of a man was located in Sheffield on Wednesday (February 28).
"We were called by the ambulance service at around 5.20pm to reports that a man, aged in his 60s, had been found deceased at a property on Infirmary Road.
"An investigation has been launched as we work to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man’s death.
"A post mortem carried out on Friday (March 1) was inconclusive, with further investigation required. As a result, his death is currently being treated as unexplained.
"An 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released on bail."