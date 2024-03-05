Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has hailed the "amazing" Sheffield United fans who stuck behind their side until the final whistle of their 6-0 home hammering at the hands of Arsenal last night, after acknowledging he also understands why some decided to leave Bramall Lane early. Unitedites were seen streaming out of the ground after the Gunners stormed into an early 3-0 lead, which became 5-0 before the break.

The final throes of another horrific night in the Premier League for United this season were played out to a half-empty home end but there was some defiance from the Kop late on as supporters chanted their side's name before their players fronted up to their fans on a post-match lap. The sight of Blades supporters leaving early prompted another predictable jibe from former striker Chris Sutton, who described them as "not real fans" and added: "Just stick with your team."

The pundit made similar comments after West Ham fans went home early during their own home hammering against Arsenal recently - curiously opting to tell supporters who have shelled out ever-increasing sums to watch their side what constitutes a "real fan" from the comfort of his studio.

"The supporters love the football club," Wilder said. "I totally understand the supporters that left when they did. I get that. Every right for them to for them to do that. I appreciate the supporters that stayed with us at the end and I thought they were amazing. I’m not just saying that. That was a general feel of everybody, how good the supporters were.

"I don’t need to rub their heads regarding that. My future or anything connected with me is based on what happens on the football pitch, not what I say to supporters. But I’ve got to say I thought the ones that were in the ground stayed with us right the way through to the end. They love the club, we’re all hurting at the moment. Every one of us.

