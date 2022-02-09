The Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley and shadow Secretary of State for Transport reacted after her Bradford colleague Naz Shah asked Boris Johnson when her city will get “the proper rail investment it deserves” during Prime Minister’s Questions today, Wednesday February 9.

Mr Johnson replied that the Government is investing massively in Yorkshire and the Government is considering how it can connect Bradford to HS2. The eastern leg has not been ruled out, he said.

Ms Haigh accused the Prime Minister of confusing Bradford and Leeds, which was meant to be the end point of the eastern leg of HS2.

That had been due to run from Birmingham to Leeds but November's Integrated Rail Plan curtailed the route to end in the East Midlands. The Government pledged to look at how to eventually connect Leeds to HS2.

Ms Haigh said: “It is little wonder the Tories have sold the north short on rail when they can’t tell the difference between two of our major cities.

“Today, Boris Johnson revealed how oblivious he is to the consequences of his rail betrayal.

“Northern cities like Bradford built this country and they are being held back by a Government which cannot and will not deliver for our communities.”

She commented on Twitter: “Did Boris Johnson confuse Bradford with Leeds in PMQs when he talked about bringing the HS2 eastern leg up to Bradford?