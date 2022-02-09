Video shows the lost shops and markets of Sheffield - how many can you remember?
Sheffield city centre has changed so much over the decades and our latest Retro pictures video gives a real glimpse of that.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:02 pm
Do you remember rummaging around the bustling Setts market, buying fruit and veg from the street stalls on Dixon Lane and do you still miss wandering around Castle Market for your weekly shop?
What about visiting The Moor in the days when it had a bandstand?
In that case, these pictures might just jog some fond memories for you of city centre shopping trips in years gone by.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield pubs: 9 strange names and where they come from including the Wapentake...
They also show Fargate, Pinstone Street and High Street and some of the names of long-gone shops that you might remember, such as the once-popular fashion brand Richard Shops.
It’s all a bit different than getting on the tram to Meadowhall or browsing for goods online, as so many of us learned to do during lockdown.