Do you remember rummaging around the bustling Setts market, buying fruit and veg from the street stalls on Dixon Lane and do you still miss wandering around Castle Market for your weekly shop?

What about visiting The Moor in the days when it had a bandstand?

In that case, these pictures might just jog some fond memories for you of city centre shopping trips in years gone by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bed knobs and broomsticks, brasses and bric a brac, a thousand and one objects to be studied and sometimes purchased as shoppers browse among the stalls in the Sheffield Setts Market in 1982

They also show Fargate, Pinstone Street and High Street and some of the names of long-gone shops that you might remember, such as the once-popular fashion brand Richard Shops.

It’s all a bit different than getting on the tram to Meadowhall or browsing for goods online, as so many of us learned to do during lockdown.

George Garrett and Matthew Clark (right) serve a customer from their fruit and veg stall in Dixon Lane, Sheffield, in November 1965