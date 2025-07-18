Hillsborough Park Sheffield: When café and new facilities will open and park users give their views
It comes as park users have told The Star about their feelings over the planned opening of the café, Sheffield-themed mini golf course, and padel facilities at Hillsborough Park.
Work on the facilities started in the summer of 2024, and officials at Courtside, the company that is developing and will operate the new facilities, now have a clearer idea of when they will open.
They are looking towards opening soon after Tramlines has vacated the park at the end of the popular music festival.
They hope to open during the first week of August, subject to approvals by Sheffield Council.
Pictures show that the mini golf and padel courts are now looking complete.
The Star visited the park this week to gauge the public feeling towards the project ahead of opening day, and found park users enthusiastic about the café and ‘activity hub’.
Grandmother Barbara Hartley, from Hillsborough, said she was looking forward to the café, and hoped it would be ‘affordable’.
She said: “And I think, you know, there are lots of cafes in Hillsborough, but, you know, actually in the park will be nice.”
She said it was the first time she had been in the park for a couple of weeks and she had decided to go and take a look at how the new facilities looked.
“It looks good,” she said. “I'm really excited about the mini golf because I have a variety of grandchildren and hopefully it won't be too expensive, and that would be something that we could come down and do. So I think that would be great.”
Sarah Lee was walking her dog in the park, and she is also looking forward to the opening of the café .
She said: “It's been going on for a long time, so I'll be glad when it's all finished, but it's great for the community. Fabulous.”
She said she did not think she would use the mini golf but would definitely use the padel courts. “I'm looking forward to that,” she said.
Diane Lymer said of the café: “I think it's a fantastic amenity. I'm very much looking forward to it opening. I think it will be great because a lot of people use the park. A lot of local cafés get very busy and I like that it's accessible as well.
“It looks like it'll have excellent wheelchair access for the golf course and be a very inclusive, accessible place. I am excited for it to open.”
She said she thought she may used the mini golf, but didn’t think she would use the padel courts.
Couple Lucy and Charlie Parkinson Britner were sitting next to the park lake with their young son. Both welcomed the new facilities.
Lucy said: “Any local businesses around in Hillsborough and close to us, we're always looking forward to new things opening.”
On the mini golf and padel, Charlie said: “We've got a young son, so the older he gets, I think the more likely we're definitely going to use them, for sure. But I think I’ve wanted to try the padel courts for so long, so it will be nice to do it for sure.”
Lucy added: “Yes, absolutely. And then with mini golf as well, as we say, our son will love it.”
