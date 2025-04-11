And our gallery shows the first pictures taken INSIDE the under-construction cafe at Hillsborough Park, as work continues, giving a sneak preview of the view from there.
The inside, however, will look very different once work is completed, say bosses at the not for profit company which will run the venues, Courtside
Pictures also show how the crazy golf, themed on Sheffield landmarks, is now looking, as work continues towards opening the new facilities.
The pictures show how the cafe, near the park car park on Penistone Road, is looking, with its large windows. Work is also ongoing on the padel courts, tennis courts and multi-use games area.
Take a look at the gallery below.
