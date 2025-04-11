Pictures show progress on Sheffield landmark themed crazy golf and inside cafe at Hillsborough Park

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

It is set to be the latest attraction at one of Sheffield’s most famous parks.

And our gallery shows the first pictures taken INSIDE the under-construction cafe at Hillsborough Park, as work continues, giving a sneak preview of the view from there.

The inside, however, will look very different once work is completed, say bosses at the not for profit company which will run the venues, Courtside

Pictures also show how the crazy golf, themed on Sheffield landmarks, is now looking, as work continues towards opening the new facilities.

The pictures show how the cafe, near the park car park on Penistone Road, is looking, with its large windows. Work is also ongoing on the padel courts, tennis courts and multi-use games area.

Take a look at the gallery below.

The crazy golf and cafe at Hillsborough Park are taking shape. Photo: Dean Atkins

1. Taking shape

The crazy golf and cafe at Hillsborough Park are taking shape. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The crazy golf course taking shape at Hillsborough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

2. Golf

The crazy golf course taking shape at Hillsborough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The view from inside the cafe and pavillion as work continues at Hillsborough Park. Photo: Courtside

3. View from inside

The view from inside the cafe and pavillion as work continues at Hillsborough Park. Photo: Courtside | Courtside Photo: Courtside

Workmen continue with the work on the inside of the cafe and pavilion. Work is not yet complete. Photo: Courtside

4. Work inside the building

Workmen continue with the work on the inside of the cafe and pavilion. Work is not yet complete. Photo: Courtside | Courtside Photo: Courtside

