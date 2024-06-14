Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Orgreave campaigners have responded to the Labour Party election manifesto which committed to an investigation or inquiry into the events in Rotherham in the 1980s.

123 people were injured and 95 picketers arrested, charged and then acquitted of offences ranging from rioting to violent disorder, following one of the most pivotal events during the 1984-85 miners strikes.

Dubbed ‘The Battle of Orgreave’, police and picketing miners clashed outside a British Steel Corporation coking plant on on June 18, 1984.

Displays of violence by police officers were captured, but despite the scenes, 95 picketers were arrested, 71 charged with rioting and 24 with violent disorder. The prosecutions collapsed, however, and Michael Mansfield KC, who represented the miners, called it “the biggest frame-up ever”.

South Yorkshire Police paid £425,000 in compensation to 39 miners in 1991, yet there has never been a public inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave.

The The Orgreave Truth & Justice Campaign group has been calling for a full, independent inquiry for years.

Labour’s 2024 manifesto for the impending July 4 General Election made an explicit commitment to an Orgreave inquiry.

The Orgreave Truth & Justice Campaign said: “We are pleased to see that once again the Labour Party Manifesto includes a commitment to an investigation or inquiry into Orgreave.

“We look forward to continued campaigning to ensure that any investigation or inquiry is fit for the important purpose of finally recognising the true events and actions of the Conservative government, shining a light on the lies and cover ups, which were readily and falsely endorsed by much of the mainstream media.

A twisted sign, felled concrete posts and a broken wall following violence outside a coking plant in Orgreave, South Yorkshire, in 1984. | PA/PA Wire

“We hope this commitment finally delivers the truth and justice which has been delayed for 40 years and that the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign have a voice in the way the investigation is structured and run so we can ensure the whole truth is understood and recognised.”

In the final paragraphs of the “Take back our streets” chapter, Labour’s manifesto reads: “Labour will also ensure, through an investigation or inquiry, that the truth about the events at Orgreave comes to light.”