H&M has revealed shocking plans to close all its youth-focused Monki stores next year.

Monki will cease to exist on the British high street after owner H&M announced it will close all its seven UK stores in 2025.

The Pinstone Street store opened alongside Weekday, also owned by H&M, in 2019 as part of Sheffield City Council’s Heart of The City II development.

The brand describes itself as “guided by contemporary youth culture”, with clothing that “encourages individuality”.

Monki in Pinstone Street, Sheffield, is one of the seven UK stores set to close. | National World

But in a statement to National World, H&M revealed a “limited number” of stores will turn into Weekday, while others will be closed.

A statement from H&M read: "A limited number of Monki stores are intended to be transformed into multi-brand Weekday destinations, while the others are intended to be closed. The newly formed Weekday multi-brand destination will cater to customers’ high aesthetic standards, while embracing their multitude of unique expressions."

It is understood that the Monki brand will remain and be sold on weekday.com, selected retailers, and in Weekday multi-brand stores.

When contacted by The Star, H&M was unable to confirm how many jobs its Sheffield store closure will affect, nor the date of closure.

Monki also has stores in Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Newcastle.

Other high street clothing retailers that can be found on Fargate, Pinstone Street and The Moor include: Marks and Spencer, Weekday, H&M, JD Sports, River Island, Primark, Blacks, Trespass, New Look, and Sports Direct.