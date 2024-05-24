Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors give their verdicts on the new Cambridge Street Collective, in Sheffield, dubbed Europe's largest food hall

After months of waiting, Sheffield’s newest food hall is open - and the opening day on Thursday, May 23 saw saw thousands of people streaming in to take a first look.

A constant procession of people were moving through the doors of the new Cambridge Street Collective, some to eat, but even more to eye the venue up with the intention of a future visit.

The food hall, which has been described as the larget purpose-built one in Europe, has 20 kitchens, cooking up food for its range of outlets across three sites.

The Cambridge Street Collective. Photo: David Kessen, National World

The Star spoke to those taking a look, to find out what impression it has made on visitors today.

Alex Chim, from Netherthorpe, said he was impressed by the variety of food choices.

He said: “I think it’s actually bringing people in here. The streets here are really silent usually, but now that’s open, they’re bringing people back to this part of the city which I think is a really nice idea.

Isaac Tsang. a visitor to Sheffield, from Hong Kong, added: “I think everything is so authentic - there is a large variety. There’s Thai food, Chinese food, whatever you could possibly think of, so I think I feel like it’s a pretty good choice enabling Sheffield people to explore difference cuisines I also like their spacing. People can sit comfortably. I feel this is going to be such an important hub for people.”

Isaac Tsang amd Alex Chim. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Frankie Owusu-Agyemang, who works in the city centre was also impressed.

He said: “It looks pretty impressive. There are a lot selections in there.” He said he would definitely eat there. “I’m only across the road so yes,” he added.

Sophie Copson, from Attercliffe, said: “There are lots of different cuisines in there.

Sophie Copson and Issy Davis. Photo: David Kessen, National World

“We’ve just had a quick wander around. We were only intending to go and have a look, but if we found something we liked we would probably sit down and have something to eat. It was really quite good I think.

“It was nice and there’s a lot of seating, a bit of outdoor seating as well. There is a lot to go and see in there as well. There are also little photo booths you can go to have your photo taken, so I think it’s quite good.”

Her friend Issy Davis, also from Attercliffe, added: “There’s a lot of variety in there, lots to eat. I would go in there again.”

Ting Pei Xuan, from the city centre, said: “I feel like it is really pretty inside, There was some food from my country. I felt it was a diverse food offering and it feels like home. I can choose from many different sections.”

She said she would be coming back there to eat after her exams.