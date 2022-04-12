Green light for nine eco-friendly council homes on “eyesore” Goldthorpe site

Three bungalows and six semi detached houses will be built where the market and car park are currently sited on Market Street.

All the homes will be council owned homes for social rent, managed by Berneslai Homes.

The development will be made up on three two bed bungalows, four two bed houses, and two three bed houses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three bungalows and six semi detached houses will be built where the market and car park are currently sited on Market Street.

As of March 1, there were 9,518 total applications on Barnsley’s housing list, waiting for a council property.

A report to cabinet stated the market closed in March 2021, and the site is becoming an “eyesore and a target for vandalism”.

The £2m project will partly be funded by S106 money, which developers pay to the council for specific amenities when planning permission for housing developments is granted, and funding raised through right to buy.

A further £225,000 is expected from Sheffield City Region.

During today’s meeting, planning officer Matthew Smith said there have been no objections to the scheme, and a noise assessment report had been carried out following concerns regarding the nearby Golden Nugget club.

Noise acoustic fencing and triple glazing has been agreed to mitigate any potential impact.

“Given these proposals, it seemed to meet the regulations and there shouldn’t be any noise from the club on the property themselves, and the properties themselves shouldn’t provide an impact on the commercial activities that currently go on with the Golden Nugget club,” Mr Smith told the meeting.