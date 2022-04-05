Nine council houses for “eyesore” Goldthorpe market site in Barnsley set to be approved

If approved, three bungalows and six semi detached houses will be built where the market and car park are currently sited on Market Street.

All the homes will be council owned for social rent, managed by Berneslai Homes.

The development will be made up on three two bed bungalows, four two bed houses, and two three bed houses.

As of March 1, there were 9,518 total applications on Barnsley’s housing list, waiting for a council property.

Barnsley Council’s cabinet agreed the scheme in January, and the planning application is recommended for approval at the planning board’s next meeting on April 12.

A report to cabinet stated the market closed in March 2021, and the site is becoming an “eyesore and a target for vandalism”.

The report adds that "longer-term housing regeneration" is planned for the surrounding terraced streets.

The £2m project will partly be funded by S106 money, which developers pay to the council for specific amenities when planning permission for housing developments is granted, and funding raised through right to buy.

A further £225,000 is expected from Sheffield City Region.

A report by planning officers to members of the planning regulatory board states that the scheme provides “appropriate accesses onto Market Street and sufficient off-street parking to serve the development”.

“The proposed is located on a brownfield site in a sustainable location.

“It will deliver a high-quality scheme of nine affordable homes with renewable energy features.”