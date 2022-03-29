According to figures released under the freedom of information act, as of March 21, 124 council properties stood empty in Barnsley – less than one percent of the council’s 19,000 homes.

Of those, just 14 properties had been empty for between six months and two years.

As of March 1, there were 9,518 total applications on Barnsley’s housing list, waiting for a council property, and as of March 18, there were 55 households in emergency or temporary accommodation.

Since 2011, BMBC has built 170 new council homes, and has 58 homes under construction at Athersley South, Monk Bretton and Bolton upon Dearne.

Barnsley Council’s service director for regeneration and culture said that properties that are empty for a longer period of time often need “extensive works”, and added that BMBC strive to make sure everyone in the borough has the right house for them.

Kathy McArdle, service director for regeneration and culture, said:“We want to make sure everyone in Barnsley can live in the right house for them.

“When we’re handing over a council property to a new tenant, our managing agent Berneslai Homes will always take time to complete important repairs and make sure it’s ready for them moving in.

“There will always be a number of properties in our stock that are empty while people move in and out.

“Properties that are empty for longer often need more extensive works, are being held as decant dwellings for people who need to temporarily move out of their homes during major repairs, or may be more difficult to let, needing additional advertising.

“At any one time, less than one per cent of stock is empty awaiting relet.

“The government says we must provide more than 21,500 new homes by 2033, and we want to achieve this through sustainable, quality housing.