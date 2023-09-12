Suspended Sheffield Labour councillors say they were sticking up for Eckington Way campaigners

Seven Labour councillors suspended by the national party for defying the whip have spoken out, risking further disciplinary action.

The councillors are: former Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox, former deputy leader Julie Grocutt, former chair of finance Bryan Lodge as well as senior councillors Denise Fox, Tony Damms, Garry Weatherall and Dianne Hurst.

They said: “Sheffield is on the up and Labour is focused on delivering for local people. Any action by councillors who are not on board will not be tolerated.”

The councillors were notified of their suspension on the morning of Monday, September 11 and told they could not discuss the matter with anyone or they would risk further discipline.

However, their joint statement was sent to the press later that day.

“We had agreed to abide with the request, but it is apparent that there are members of the Sheffield Labour Group who feel that this matter should be made public,” they said. “It is in response to this matter being leaked to the press that we issue this statement.”

The councillors said they were “standing up for the communities across the South East” who responded “loudly and in numbers” against plans for a gypsy and traveller site and light industrial use at Eckington Way in Beighton.

They said: “It has been painted by some that we were intent on wreaking havoc on the Local Plan and ignoring the impact this would have on communities. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Most of the councillors have served for more than 20 years and this is the first time any of them have defied the whip.

They said: “The Labour Party have taken this step after we could not in all conscience support proposals within the Local Plan that ignored the voice of the community.

“This was not a decision arrived at easily and is the first time that any of us have taken such an unusual step.

“We are extremely disappointed that the leadership of Sheffield Labour Group have taken this action and we are of the firm belief that this could have been avoided.”

The councillors said the Eckington Way plans were incompatible with existing developments in the area and it would exacerbate problems there.

In defying the whip, they said it showed they had learned lessons from the Lowcock report on Sheffield’s highly controversial tree felling scandal that for years ignored public opposition.

They said: “If we are truly committed to taking on board the recommendations from the Lowcock report, when thousands of local residents submit responses to the consultation, sign petitions and raise questions at council meetings, their voices should be listened to.

“The actions of the Sheffield Labour Group in canvassing the Labour Party to suspend us for standing up for democracy does leave a nasty taste in the mouth.”

They said information about their suspension so far was sparse and they were told they could not attend any meetings as representatives of the Labour group, including any debates and discussions with the group.

However, they are expected to vote with the whip and adhere to policy decisions made during their suspension.

“Clearly, this is a confusing situation, and we are seeking clarification on what is expected of us during this period,” they said.

Labour’s National Executive said the suspension was open ended while it carries out investigations.

The suspension is administrative meaning the councillors will remain Labour, not become independents, and will be expected to vote with Labour at council meetings but they are banned from attending party meetings.