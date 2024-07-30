Government’s pledge to end ‘bidding wars’ for council funding welcomed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader of Rotherham Council has welcomed a pledge from the Labour Government to end ‘bidding wars’ for council funding.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner pledged to “end the Dragon’s Den style bidding wars” between local councils, instead promising “long-term funding”.

Labour has dropped the previous government’s levelling up scheme, which saw councils bidding for pots of cash for specific projects.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, has previously criticised the scheme after Rotherham lost out on funding bids – but was eventually given £40million to help improve leisure, economy and skills in the borough.

Coun Read said: “Councils of all colours will welcome a move away from competitive bidding processes and towards more reliable longer-term funding agreements.

“Too much time and money has been spent over the last few years by councils forced to compete with each other if they want to improve their local areas.

“That has used valuable resources at a time when councils have been facing massive budget pressures, and residents are understandably baffled by the complex mix of funding streams and rules that fund some projects but not others.

“So, the new approach from the new government is a common sense one. But no one should be in any doubt that councils don’t just need more certainty, we also need more funding in totality.