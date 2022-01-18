Residents will be consulted on the details over the next few weeks. Here’s what’s happening.

What is the Gleadless Valley masterplan?

It’s a blueprint for how the area will be redeveloped – not just housing, but green open spaces, shops and services.

Coun Paul Turpin says the Gleadless Valley masterplan will have a lasting positive effect on people's lives

A six week consultation is starting and senior councillors are due to approve the plan in late spring. The work will then be rolled out over the next 10 years

Why Gleadless Valley?

Parts of it fall into the 10 per cent most deprived neighbourhoods in the country and, although similar areas in Sheffield have been regenerated, Gleadless Valley has fallen behind.

It’s a popular estate and some residents have lived there their whole lives but the council says in recent years it has noticed that more residents in the area are choosing not to settle in Gleadless Valley as a long term home.

Wasn’t this masterplan first launched years ago?

The improvement works were first unveiled in 2017 and residents were consulted in autumn 2018.

Housing director Janet Sharpe said: “Gleadless Valley has a number of issues and needed a fair amount of investment but rather than do it piecemeal, we worked with the community to come up with things that are good and that residents like but what would make the difference and improve it

“We had a huge amount of information from residents and some of the things that came out of the early consultation was about improving the housing and having a greater range and type of homes available.

“It wasn’t just about housing but also the layout of the estate, making better use of the green space, the lack of play provision, shops and the local centres, allowing people to feel safe and issues around parking and traffic

“We’ve looked at everything including housing, the environment, employment and health and wellbeing and a huge amount of work has taken place since 2017.

“We’ve translated that into a series of draft proposals and it’s now time to do a proper consultation back to the community to see if they support those proposals or if they’ve got other suggestions.”

A small number of homes could be demolished

There are no plans for large scale demolitions but small pockets of housing could be replaced. The details are not being made public until officers have spoken directly to the people affected.

The vast majority of work taking place will be refurbishment but there will be extensive consultation, support and a number of options for people whose home may be under threat.

What if I own my home?

There would be a formal legal process to acquire any properties and a wide range of options for the homeowner, including possible shared ownership or transfer of equity.