A 20 year-old-man man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault after officers were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, after paramedics had attended reports of a man being injured. The incident happened on a footpath off Rayburn Place, police say.

The victim then made his way to the Valley Park Primary School, on Norton Avenue, where the matter was then reported to the emergency services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valley Park Primary School alerted the emergency services.

Officers attended and a man was arrested later that day. He remains in police custody, police said today.

Officers have also appealed for information as they piece together what happened.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood from Sheffield District Police, said: "I understand that incidents like this can cause concern in the local community, but armed officers were at the location quickly and our enquiries are continuing into what happened.

"Officers remain in the area today as the investigation continues and to provide a reassuring presence.

"The victim was taken to hospital but it is believed they didn't suffer life-threatening injuries.”

It is believed that the victim has since been discharged from hospital.

If you have any information about what happened in this incident please call police on 101 or use the online reporting portal on our website, quoting incident number 606 of 6 December.